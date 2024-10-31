Mumbai Indians retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav for IPL 2025

The all-conquering Mumbai Indians franchise sent a strong message of intent ahead of the IPL 2025 season by retaining their core leadership group for the upcoming campaign. After much speculation around the future of their superstars, MI put retention speculation to bed by announcing captain Rohit Sharma, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and in-form batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and veteran all-rounder Hardik Pandya will continue to spearhead the franchise's title defense.

While the details around contracts and player salaries remain undisclosed, it is understood MI had to shell out a significant portion of their available purse to ward off rival franchises eyeing their proven match-winners. The five-time champions will be banking on leadership and experience as they look to regain the title surrendered to Gujarat Titans last season. Skipper Rohit will continue providing level-headed direction alongside the dynamic Pandya brothers – all-rounder Hardik and strike bowler Krunal.

However, there was also disappointment for some as youngsters like Ishan Kishan and South African speedster Basil Thampi were released to the auction pool. Kishan's lack of runs last season is believed to have gone against him. Thampi struggled for consistency. But MI fans will be buoyed by retention of the rock-solid core which powered their IPL dominance for so long. With star imports likely and young Indian talent in the auction, Mumbai will feel they have the right experience plus stability to bounce back to winning ways. Under shrewd mentor Mahela Jayawardene and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar providing guidance, the future remains bright for Mumbai Indians.