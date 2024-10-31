Gautam Gambhir sends strong message to Indian team after series loss, aims to avoid New Zealand whitewash

The Indian cricket team is geared up to take on New Zealand in the final Test from Friday, looking to avoid a humiliating series whitewash at home. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir has sent a stern message to the team, saying that the debacle against the Kiwis has truly ‘hurt' everyone.

Addressing the media ahead of the Mumbai Test, Gambhir stated that he will not sugarcoat the fact that losing both Tests so far has indeed been painful. At the same time, he mentioned that experiencing setbacks of this nature will make the team stronger. “It should hurt and that will make us better. What is wrong in being in this position?” said the former India opener.

While the batters have come under special scrutiny for low scores, Gambhir was quick to point out that the entire team shares responsibility. “Everyone has the responsibility, I cannot say just the batters have let us down,” he commented. The coach also made it clear that there will be no new faces in the playing XI, signaling that the core players will get another opportunity to make amends.

Gambhir emphasized that adapting to varying situations is key for Test cricketers. “A complete cricketer is one who can adapt successfully. Not just being able to hit the stands but also rotate strike successfully,” he remarked. The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain knows improving the defense will be crucial with more T20 cricket being played worldwide. Overall, Gambhir remains confident that the setbacks will inspire young Indian talents to elevate their game in future.