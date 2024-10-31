India suffer huge setback as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of crucial Mumbai Test

India has received a major setback ahead of the third and final Test match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with star pacer Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the game.

According to reliable sources, Bumrah flew back to his hometown in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening after being rested by the team management. The decision has been taken keeping in mind Bumrah's workload management and to ensure he recuperates properly before the upcoming assignment against Australia.

Bumrah has been the spearhead of India's pace attack for a number of years now and his absence will be a big loss. He was India's leading wicket-taker during their previous victorious tours of Australia. With fellow pacer Mohammed Shami already ruled out due to injury, the inexperienced Indian pacers will have big shoes to fill.

India find themselves in a must-win situation after losing the first two Tests against New Zealand. A defeat in Mumbai could see them get whitewashed at home for the first time ever. While the team will be hoping to bounce back, the pressure has increased manifold following Bumrah's absence.

The management's priority now will be to keep Bumrah fully fit for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. However, his presence could have made a huge difference in Mumbai considering his brilliant record at the Wankhede. India have a monumental task at hands to close out the series on a high without their talismanic pacer.