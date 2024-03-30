Search
Latest NewsMukhtar Ansari funeral at 10 am; security beefed up at gangster-politician's Ghazipur...
Latest NewsLead News

Mukhtar Ansari funeral at 10 am; security beefed up at gangster-politician’s Ghazipur residence amid huge crowd

By: Northlines

Date:

Ghazipur/Lucknow, Mar 30: Security arrangements have been strengthened outside the residence of Mukhtar Ansari in Ghazipur and a burial ground in the Uttar Pradesh district ahead of the last rites of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari on Saturday.

The last rites of Mukhtar Ansari, who died due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday and whose body was brought to his home town around midnight on Friday, is scheduled to be held around 10 am, sources in the family said.

Rituals related to Ansari's burial are underway and the body will be taken to the Kali Bagh burial ground where a grave was dug on Friday, the sources said.

Security personnel in large numbers have been deployed around the Ansari residence and the burial ground, which is located at distance of about a kilometre and a half.

In a post on X on Friday, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and Mukhtar Ansari's nephew Suhaib Ansari informed: “My uncle Mukhtar Ansari passed away last night. Tomorrow, at 10 am, he will be buried in our Kali Bagh graveyard of Yusufpur Mohammadabad (Ghazipur). All of you are requested to pray for the forgiveness of the deceased.”

After the post-mortem on Friday, a convoy carrying Ansari's body left Banda for his native place in Ghazipur at around 5:30 pm amid heavy security.

The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police vehicles along the 400-kilometre route via several Uttar Pradesh districts.

Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in the Banda jail, was rushed to the Rani Durgawati Medical College on Thursday night when his condition deteriorated. He died at the hospital during treatment.

Previous article
India doesn’t need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

India doesn’t need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 30: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday...

Infiltration Chances Along LoC Increase When There Is Important Event Like Polls But Security Forces Alert: BSF IG

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 29: Chances of infiltration attempts from across...

Massive Snow Avalanche Strikes Srinagar-Leh Highway At Sonamarg, No One Injured

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 29: A massive snow avalanche struck along...

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh To Kin Of Deceased, Rs 50,000 To Injured In J&K’s Ramban Accident

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Mar 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

India doesn’t need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President...

As PV Sindhu Faces Defeat in Thrilling Quarterfinal against Supanida Katethong...

The Redemption of Riyan Parag: Despite Cruel Trolling, His Mental Toughness...