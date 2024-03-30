Search
Latest NewsThis is how OpenAI aims to fight deepfakes with ‘Voice Engine' in...
Latest NewsLead NewsLok Sabha Elections

This is how OpenAI aims to fight deepfakes with ‘Voice Engine’ in election year

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 30: As leaders scramble to tackle the menace of deepfakes in a global election year, Sam Altman-run OpenAI is trying to develop beneficial AI, with a text-to-speech model called ‘Voice Engine'.

The AI model uses text input and a “single 15-second audio sample” to generate natural-sounding speech.

“It is notable that a small model with a single 15-second sample can create emotive and realistic voices,” according to OpenAI.

The company admitted that generating speech that resembles people's voices has serious risks, which are especially top of mind in an election year.

“We are engaging with the US and partners from across government, media, , , civil society and beyond to ensure we are incorporating their feedback as we build,” said OpenAI.

The partners testing ‘Voice Engine' have agreed to OpenAI's usage policies, which prohibit the impersonation of another individual or organisation without consent or legal right.

“In addition, our terms with these partners require explicit and informed consent from the original speaker and we don't allow developers to build ways for individual users to create their own voices,” the company said in a blog post.

Partners must also clearly disclose to their audience that the voices they're hearing are AI-generated, the company added.

“Finally, we have implemented a set of safety measures, including watermarking to trace the origin of any audio generated by Voice Engine, as well as proactive monitoring of how it's being used”.

Previous article
Mukhtar Ansari funeral at 10 am; security beefed up at gangster-politician’s Ghazipur residence amid huge crowd
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Mukhtar Ansari funeral at 10 am; security beefed up at gangster-politician’s Ghazipur residence amid huge crowd

Northlines Northlines -
Ghazipur/Lucknow, Mar 30: Security arrangements have been strengthened outside...

India doesn’t need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 30: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday...

Infiltration Chances Along LoC Increase When There Is Important Event Like Polls But Security Forces Alert: BSF IG

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 29: Chances of infiltration attempts from across...

Massive Snow Avalanche Strikes Srinagar-Leh Highway At Sonamarg, No One Injured

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 29: A massive snow avalanche struck along...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mukhtar Ansari funeral at 10 am; security beefed up at gangster-politician’s...

India doesn’t need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President...

As PV Sindhu Faces Defeat in Thrilling Quarterfinal against Supanida Katethong...