    MTBD announces Scholarship scheme for girl child of truck drivers
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    MTBD announces Scholarship scheme for girl child of truck drivers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: Mahindra Truck and Bus Division (MTBD), a part of the Mahindra Group, in commemoration of Drivers Day 2024, today announced Scholarship scheme for girl child of truck drivers through the Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan. Through this project, Mahindra is committed to make a small contribution towards transforming the lives of truck drivers' meritorious girls by supporting their right to higher .

    Mahindra is one of the first commercial vehicle manufacturers to pioneer this initiative and felicitate the selected candidate with a scholarship of Rs.10,000/- along with a certificate in recognition of their achievement. This endeavour marks another significant milestone in Mahindra Truck and Bus Division's ongoing commitment to the Truck driver community, which was initiated with the Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan in 2014.

    Vinod Sahay – President of Trucks, Buses, CE, Aerospace &Defence Businesses – Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Member of Group Executive board, Mahindra Group, said, “Through the Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan, we are not just providing scholarships but opening doors to a brighter future and instilling hope in young hearts. We are dedicated to transforming lives by providing educational opportunities for the daughters of the truck driver partners”. Speaking on the occasion, Jalaj Gupta, Head – Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Our sustained commitment through the Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan not only uplifts the daughters of truck drivers, but also fosters a of new opportunities and motivation. Through this initiative, we wish to see more women in the commercial vehicle segment and remain steadfast in our commitment to investing in their futures, and developing a stronger, more equitable society where every girl can aspire to fulfil her potential and become the leaders of tomorrow.”

