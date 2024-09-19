back to top
    EKA Mobility partners with Skyline Motors to deploy electric buses in Uttarakhand
    EKA Mobility partners with Skyline Motors to deploy electric buses in Uttarakhand

    Tawi: EKA Mobility (Pinnacle Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), a leading electric vehicle manufacturer and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries, has announced the supply of EKA 9 electric buses Skyline Motors () Private Limited for deployment in Uttarakhand. The e-buses are operating on the Dehradun-Rishikesh route via Haridwar, covering a daily distance of 300 kilometers. The EKA 9 electric buses ensure efficient and eco-friendly commutes between the three cities. The deployment is designed to support Uttarakhand's green transportation goals while reducing carbon emissions and offering commuters a comfortable, reliable, and cost-effective transit solution.
    Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Chief Growth Officer of EKA Mobility, said, “This partnership marks an exciting step forward for EKA because it supports Uttarakhand's ambition to become a hub for sustainable transport. We are proud to be working with Skyline Motors to provide an energy-efficient and emission-free commute for travelers. Our advanced electric buses are not only eco-friendly but also cost-effective, offering the best-in-class experience for both operators and passengers.” Anil Dixit, Managing Director, Skyline Motors (India) Private Limited, added, “Our collaboration with EKA Mobility sets a new standard for intercity public transport in the region. With a daily 300-kilometer range, we are confident that these buses will not only serve as a green alternative but also offer passengers a superior travel experience, further boosting connectivity in Uttarakhand.”

