MP Ladakh visits Drass villages

KARGIL, Nov 28: Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal visited various villages of Drass Sub-division and met with the people, who apprised him of their problems and grievances.

In village Lamuchan, the residents put forth a memorandum in front of the MP highlighting one of the issue regarding the remodeling of the Milkiyati Koll by asserting that this year they have great loss of agriculture as villagers of Youlboo Lamuchan were not able to irrigate their lands because of scarcity of water.

They also drew attention towards the construction of school building of Middle School Lamuchan and about fencing on the path for the residents.

Later on, the MP visited Markazi Hanfiya Masjid Drass which was gutted in a fire incident on 13th November. The MP assessed the loss with the Masjid Committee and issued an amount of Rs 10 lakhs to reconstruct the Masjid Sharief.The residents of village Holiyal Mushkoo and Muradbagh put forth their demands by presenting memorandums. The representatives of Mushkoo requested for sanction of funds for the construction of the school building and playfield for the students.

They also requested for the restoration of the water channel. The residents of village Rambirpora presented a memorandum seeking installation of hand pump and the Committee of Model Public School Muradbagh asked for funds for the school.