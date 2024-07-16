back to top
    MP Cong functionary accuses Alka Lamba of threatening to hit her with...
    India

    MP Cong functionary accuses Alka Lamba of threatening to hit her with shoes

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Bhopal, Jul 16: A video of a woman Congress functionary from Madhya Pradesh accusing All Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba of threatening to throw her out of a party meeting by hitting her with shoes on Tuesday has gone viral.

    When reporters sought Lamba's reaction, she left the venue in an SUV and didn't answer phone calls.

    Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress president Vibha Patel denied that any such incident occurred during the meeting in Bhopal.

    Lamba had arrived in the MP capital to participate in the Women's Congress executive committee and district presidents' meeting.

    “When I asked her (Alka Lamba) why our names are missing from the list of the party general secretaries as we have worked in various capacities in the last 40 years, she (Lamba) said..' will hit you with a shoe, go out',” claimed ex-Singrauli district zila panchayat president Madhu Sharma.

    Lamba also told me that I was thrown out of the party, she said.

    “I will now go to senior party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi,” Sharma told reporters at the Congress office.

    Former Leader of Opposition and senior MLA Ajay Singh Rahul Bhaiya termed the incident “unfortunate” and demanded a probe.

    Earlier, Lamba said, “Women are facing hardships because of peak inflation. They are not getting LPG cylinders for Rs 450 as promised by Modi Ji's guarantee. Crimes against women like rape and dowry deaths are the headlines of the newspapers, and pressure will be built on the Centre to implement the women reservation bill when it is enacted”.

    Lamba alleged women involved in anganwadis, MNREGA and mid-day meal are facing hardships and Congress will stage protests for their rights.

     

    Congress to contest Delhi assembly polls alone: State chief to party workers
    Plea to extend summer vacations
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

