back to top
Search
    JammuPlea to extend summer vacations
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Plea to extend summer vacations

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Sir,

    The city at present is still reeling under extreme heat wave conditions and it is expected that temperature will remain hot and humid in the coming days. The govt. and private schools are reopening in coming week with physical classes starting from July, 16 but the conditions are not favourable for the school going childrens due to prevailing heat and humid conditions. Thus with the opening of schools the students may face very tough times as many schools lack adequate cooling facilities, turning them into oppressive environments that will pose significant risks such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat strokes. It is pertinent to mention here that the health and safety of school children should be of paramount importance and thus Immediate action is crucial to prevent further risk of heat-related illnesses and to ensure the overall well-being of the school community. However, various parent and teacher associations have already urged the government to extend summer vacations for few more days till monsoon becomes active in Jammu. It would be in the fitness of things that the authorities at the helm of affairs must review their earlier order of vacations and further extend summer vacations so as to protect children, parents and educational staff from hazardous weather conditions.

     

    Vivek Koul

    Bank Colony

    Gole Gujral Jammu

     

    Previous article
    MP Cong functionary accuses Alka Lamba of threatening to hit her with shoes
    Next article
    The Legacy of Imam Hussain(AS)
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    2nd edition of Meghalaya Pineapple Fest concludes

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, July 16, 2024: The second edition of Meghalaya Pineapple...

    Q1 Vehicle Registration Figures for Financial Year 2025

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: On releasing Q1 figures, FADA President Manish Raj...

    MSSH celebrates life-changing transformations on World Plastic Surgery Day

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi:  Imagine a fractured arm of a 6-year-old girl’s...

    BoBlaunches Monsoon Dhamaka Deposit Scheme offering higher interest rates

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi:  Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Practice what you preach!

    Trump’s shooting an apt symbol of a violent nation in deep...

    The Short Journey