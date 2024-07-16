back to top
    Congress to contest Delhi assembly polls alone: State chief to party workers

    New Delhi, Jul 16: Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Tuesday informed the party workers that the Congress will go it alone in the next assembly elections as its tie-up with the AAP was only for the polls, a statement said.

    After the Congress' vote share went up substantially in the recent , there is renewed enthusiasm among the workers and general public that the party will perform better in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls as people now look for change, Yadav claimed.

    Addressing a meeting of the office-bearers of the Krishna Nagar district Congress Committee at Preet Vihar, Yadav said the block and district Congress committee meetings have activated and rejuvenated the workers to strengthen the party at the booth level and will bring back the Congress to power in the Delhi Assembly.

    “Yadav told the workers that in the coming elections, the Congress will go it alone as the tie-up with AAP was only for the Lok Sabha elections,” the statement said.

    He said the people's support for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections was clear when the party got an increased vote share. This was a clear indication that people want the Congress to fight the assembly elections alone, he added.

    Yadav alleged that people have been suffering due to water shortage, power tariff hike, waterlogging and water theft as the government in power only makes excuses instead of solving their problems.

    He further said all district Congress committees will hold demonstrations against the Delhi government for the power tariff hike by the Discoms by nearly nine per cent.

    The demonstration will be held at over 50 places across Delhi. He appealed to the people of Delhi to join the Congress demonstration in thousands as the party was fighting for the cause of the consumers, another statement said.

     

    NEET-UG paper leak: Key accused among 2 more arrested by CBI
    MP Cong functionary accuses Alka Lamba of threatening to hit her with shoes
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

