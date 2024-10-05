back to top
    Moving passenger bus catches fire near Katra, passengers escape unhurt Investigation underway as authorities assure enhanced safety protocols following incident

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Yogesh

    , Oct 04 (KNO): A bus carrying 38 pilgrims returning from the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi in Katra caught fire under mysterious circumstances while travelling on the Katra-Jammu road near Bayin Nala on Friday.

    The incident occurred when flames suddenly erupted from the bus. The driver acted quickly, stopped the vehicle and ensured that all passengers evacuated safely before the fire could spread further.

    Eyewitnesses described the alarming moment the flames were first noticed. “We suddenly saw smoke and flames coming from the bus. Everyone panicked, but the driver managed to get us all out safely,” said one passenger. “We were scared, but thankfully, everyone got out in time.”

    Emergency services were promptly alerted and firefighters arrived quickly to extinguish the flames, they said.

    Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, with initial reports suggesting that mechanical failure may have triggered the incident. However, no official conclusions have been made yet.

    Another passenger expressed relief after the incident. “It was a frightening experience, but we are so grateful to God that no one was hurt,” he said.

    No injuries were reported, and the pilgrims were later provided with an alternate bus to continue their journey.

    Local authorities have assured the public that measures will be taken to enhance safety checks on buses, especially those operating on the busy Katra-Jammu route. “We will review safety protocols and ensure that buses undergo regular inspections to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future,” an official said.

