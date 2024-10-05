Rules tightened on Foreign Travel for officers

Jammu Tawi, Oct 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department has issued a strict directive to officers under its administrative control, mandating adherence to rules for foreign travel on private purposes.

In a circular dated September 27, 2024, the department emphasized that Government approval must be obtained in advance for such visits.

It further instructed departments not to process requests for post facto sanctions.

This move comes in response to a growing trend of officers, particularly from the J&K Police and subordinate departments, traveling without prior permission or seeking approval just before their departure.

Jammu, Oct 4: A moving passenger bus on Friday caught fire due to a short circuit near Katra town of Reasi district.

Police said that the bus heading towards Jammu, caught fire due to a short circuit in the wiring of the engine near Nomain.

“The driver noticed a smoke coming out of the engine following which the passengers were immediately de-boarded,” said police.

No injury or any human loss was reported in the incident while the fire tender was pressed into service to douse the flames, they said.