back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirOmar asks J&K Bureaucracy to resist pressure on ‘Further Disempower’
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Omar asks J&K Bureaucracy to resist pressure on ‘Further Disempower’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Oct 4: Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Friday asked bureaucrats in  and to resist any pressure to “further disempower” the incoming elected government.

    “The BJP has clearly accepted defeat in J-K. Why else would the chief secretary be assigned the duty to change transaction of rules of the government to curtail the powers of the chief minister/elected government and assign the same to the LG?” Abdullah said in a post on X.

    The former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K said he has received information internal from the civil secretariat about the LG administration's move.

    “Officers would be well advised to resist any pressure to further disempower the incoming elected government,” Abdullah added.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Moving passenger bus catches fire near Katra, passengers escape unhurt Investigation underway as authorities assure enhanced safety protocols following incident
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Moving passenger bus catches fire near Katra, passengers escape unhurt Investigation underway as authorities assure enhanced safety protocols following incident

    Northlines Northlines -
    Yogesh Jammu, Oct 04 (KNO): A bus carrying 38 pilgrims returning...

    Rules tightened on Foreign Travel for officers

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Oct 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Home...

    Govt. giving cold shoulders, Wangchuk to sit on indefinite fast from Saturday

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 4: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said...

    Army Commander exhorts for high degree of vigilance in Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 4: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Moving passenger bus catches fire near Katra, passengers escape unhurt ...

    Rules tightened on Foreign Travel for officers

    Govt. giving cold shoulders, Wangchuk to sit on indefinite fast from...