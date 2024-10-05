Movement Kalki and Gau Raksha Organisation Hold Press Conference on Cow Protection

Today, Movement Kalki and Gau Raksha Organisation organized a press conference at Jammu Bus Stand to discuss the issue of cow protection. The press conference was chaired by Kaushal Sharma, Board Member of Movement Kalki and President of Gau Raksha Organisation.



During the conference, Kaushal Sharma shared detailed information regarding the ongoing incidents of animal trafficking in Jammu city. He said, “This is not a trivial problem. We have been working tirelessly to raise awareness on this issue for a long time and have organized several press conferences and demonstrations. We have repeatedly demanded that the cow be declared as the ‘National Cow Mother' and that strict laws be enacted to prevent animal trafficking.”



He further mentioned that currently, 200 to 250 trucks are still being used to illegally transport animals daily, and some police officials are involved in this. Without naming anyone, he added, “Some officers seize one truck and claim that they have foiled a trafficking attempt, but the same truck is released for trafficking the very next day. This way, these officers get to show off their achievements while being involved in the trafficking themselves. There are some police stations that earn 15 to 20 lakh rupees a month solely through animal trafficking. When confronted, these officers say that there is no strict law in place, so they can't do much. The government should seriously consider how to stop animal trafficking and take strict action against these corrupt officials.”



Kaushal Sharma continued, “We are happy to see that people are becoming aware of this issue and are actively discussing it. Additionally, Shankaracharya Ji has initiated the ‘Gau Pratishtha Andolan' (Cow Restoration Movement), which will reach Jammu on the 22nd of this month. We fully support his efforts. This movement will infuse new energy into our society and further strengthen our positive momentum towards this cause.”



Movement Kalki and Gau Raksha Organisation once again reiterated their demand to declare the cow as the National Animal and to implement strict laws to completely halt animal trafficking. They also appealed to society to not just see the cow as an animal, but to treat her as a mother, to worship and care for her, which will help eradicate the darkness and evils prevalent in society.



The press conference was attended by Maharaj Thakur Arjun Ji (Religious Committee Core Member), Sanjeev Dubey (Core Committee Member), Vikram Mahajan (Board Member), Ajay Kumar (Board Member), Pawan Manhas, Runjeet Kumar, Kamal Kumar, Sanjay Sharma, Happy Sharma, Amit Kumar, Kunal Kumar, and other members.