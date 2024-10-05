Shiv Sena demands cancellation of cricket tournament and Sheikh Hasina’s way out.

Strong condemnation of vandalism of Hindu religious places in Bangladesh during Navratras.



Jammu:- Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have strongly reacted to the incidents of vandalism and looting of Hindu religious places in Bangladesh during Holy Navratras and have demanded cancellation of the ongoing cricket series with Bangladesh and Sheikh Hasina's way out of India.



Party national organizer Ashok Tiwari and state chief Manish Sahni jointly addressed the media at the party's state central office.

Ashok Tiwari has demanded the Modi government at the center to break its silence on the vandalism of Hindu religious places and atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and put an end to all relations with Bangladesh including sports, trade and diplomatic.

At the same time, state chief Manish Sahni has demanded the expulsion of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India. Sahni said that due to Sheikh Hasina's stay in India, the Hindus of Bangladesh are facing the wrath of the fundamentalist leaders of Bangladesh. Sahni said that Bangladesh is also following the footsteps of Pakistan. He said that the party's National Yuva Sena Chief Aditya Thackeray has also demanded the cancellation of the ongoing cricket tournament with Bangladesh, saddened by the ongoing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. State Secretary Rajesh Jandial was also present on this occasion.