Motorola launches razr 50 ultra

Jammu Tawi: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation, today has flipped the script of foldable smartphone technology yet again with the launch of its most advanced smartphone in the razr franchise, the motorolarazr 50 ultra. This flip phone highlights Motorola's commitment to evolution and excellence with its various industry leading features such as the largest, most intelligent external display of any flip phone.Imagine a world where your smartphone isn't just a device, but a personal assistant, creative studio, and productivity powerhouse all in one. By collaborating with Google, Motorola has turned this vision a reality by bringing AI-driven experiences and convenient features to the new motorolarazr 50 ultra.For the first time, razr users can access Gemini¹ directly from the external display. Google's Gemini app is a personal AI assistant to supercharge your creativity and productivity. Whether users need step-by-step instructions for a new project, help planning trips and activities, or assistance in writing thank-you notes or emails. Gemini can even help brainstorm ideas for enhancing daily life and seamlessly access information from Google apps and services like Maps, YouTube, Flights, Gmail, and Drive. Gemini is always there to provide support. Plus, motorolarazr 50 ultra users will receive Gemini Advanced for 3 months with access to Google's most capable AI models, at no extra cost. They'll also get 2 TB of cloud storage and Gemini in their favorite Google apps like Gmail, Docs, and more—all included in the Google One AI Premium