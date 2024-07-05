LIC undertakes agency transformation initiative “Jeevan Samarth” forhigher empowerment of Agents

New Delhi: To continue its proud legacy of agency-led growth, LIC has embarked on an

ambitious mission “Jeevan Samarth” that aims on future-proofing its entire

~14 Lakh agent workforce to meet the rapidly evolving needs of customers. To

achieve this, LIC has partnered with globally renowned strategy consulting firm

M/s. A. T. Kearney which will undertake this agency transformation project by

reviewing the existing agency framework of LIC on an end-to-end basis. It will also

entail revamping the agency operations at the Branch, Division and Zonal level

directed towards establishing global best practices in the wake of fast-changing

industry and regulatory landscape of the insurance sector in India.

Speaking on this occasion, CEO & MD of LIC, Shri S. Mohanty said, “Through the

‘Jeevan Samarth' project, we aim to transform our agency ecosystem to align with

the rapidly evolving needs of millions of Indian families and providing them

suitable long-term savings, protection, health insurance, ULIP and pension

solutions.”

Highlighting the importance of enabling and empowering the agents, CEO & MD of

LIC said, “This transformation exercise should result into giving our already very

committed agents more tools and additional skills thereby making our bond

between agents and LIC much more stronger.” CEO & MD also called upon the

young men and women of India to join hands with LIC by choosing life insurance

marketing as a rewarding career and participate in shaping the future of insurance

industry in India.