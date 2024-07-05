back to top
    India
    LIC undertakes agency transformation initiative "Jeevan Samarth" forhigher empowerment of Agents

    New Delhi: To continue its proud legacy of agency-led growth, LIC has embarked on an

    ambitious mission “Jeevan Samarth” that aims on future-proofing its entire

    ~14 Lakh agent workforce to meet the rapidly evolving needs of customers. To

    achieve this, LIC has partnered with globally renowned strategy consulting firm

    M/s. A. T. Kearney which will undertake this agency transformation project by

    reviewing the existing agency framework of LIC on an end-to-end basis. It will also

    entail revamping the agency operations at the Branch, Division and Zonal level

    directed towards establishing global best practices in the wake of fast-changing

    industry and regulatory landscape of the insurance sector in .

    Speaking on this occasion, CEO & MD of LIC, Shri S. Mohanty said, “Through the

    ‘Jeevan Samarth' project, we aim to transform our agency ecosystem to align with

    the rapidly evolving needs of millions of Indian families and providing them

    suitable long-term savings, protection, insurance, ULIP and pension

    solutions.”

    Highlighting the importance of enabling and empowering the agents, CEO & MD of

    LIC said, “This transformation exercise should result into giving our already very

    committed agents more tools and additional skills thereby making our bond

    between agents and LIC much more stronger.” CEO & MD also called upon the

    young men and women of India to join hands with LIC by choosing life insurance

    marketing as a rewarding career and participate in shaping the future of insurance

    industry in India.

     

