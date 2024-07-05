back to top
    The all-new BMW R 12 nineT and the all-new BMW R 12 launched in India

    Gurugram, : Classic, purist design as a retro Roadster (BMW R 12 nineT) and as a casual Cruiser (BMW R 12) • 2-cylinder Boxer engine with a capacity of 1,170 cc • Exemplary craftsmanship with classic trellis frame, a flatly arranged shock absorber and a revised engine periphery. • Headlight Pro, Key less ride & Riding Modes available as standard. The all-new BMW R 12 nineT and the all-new BMW R 12 have been launched in . Both motorcycles will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU) and deliveries will commence from September 2024 onwards. Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad established the segment of classic bikes with the R nineT.

    This particular segment invites purists riders who want to focus on the original, and at the same time enjoy dynamic riding. The all-new R 12 series takes this path of emotional, original motorcycle riding even further. While the all-new BMW R 12 nineT as a classic roadster aims to make a stylish impression in urban environments, the all-new BMW R 12 embodies a classic cruiser for every day that makes you feel good and allows you to enjoy freedom.

    The most important values are charisma and individuality. Both motorcycles combine the authentic character of the boxer engine and the design language of traditional motorcycle eras with innovative and modular concept that offers the rider maximum customization options.”

    The motorcycles will be available at ex-showroom prices as follows – The all-new BMW R 12 nineT – INR 20,90,000 The all-new BMW R 12 – INR 19,90,000 *Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

    The all-new BMW R 12 nineT is available in the following color schemes – Base in Blackstorm metallic, Optional Style–Option 719 “Aluminium” in brushed aluminium / Night Black solid paint and Optional Color San Remo Green metallic. The all-new BMW R 12 is available in the following color schemes – Base in Blackstorm metallic, Optional Style – Option 719 in Avus Silver metallic and optional Color Aventurine Red metallic. To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India offers customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans approved before delivery takes place.

    For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24×7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

     

