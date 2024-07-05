back to top
    DBL commences commercial production of addl 1.0 MT at its Kadapa Plant
    DBL commences commercial production of addl 1.0 MT at its Kadapa Plant

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL), a leading Indian cement company, has announced the commencement of commercial production of an additional 1.0 MTPA at its existing cement manufacturing unit in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. The integrated cement manufacturing unit in Kadapa unit had an existing capacity of 2.6 MTPA. This expansion brings the company's total installed capacity to 46.6 MTPA, inclusive of its subsidiaries. This strategic expansion with an investment of Rs. 207 crores, aims to meet the growing cement demand in the Southern region and enhance Dalmia Bharat's market presence in the South. The initiative aligns with the company's long-term growth strategy to increase its total installed capacity to 110-130 MTPA by 2031.Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “The additional capacity expansion at Kadapa along with our recent expansion in Tamil Nadu reinforces our commitment to support the growing infrastructure needs in the Southern region. With the expected focus on overall infrastructure capital outlay and its deployment, we see significant growth opportunities ahead especially in the Southern states where we continue to be a major player delivering quality products.”

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

