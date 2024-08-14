Morne Morkel appointed as India’s bowling coach

NEW DELHI, Aug 14: Former South Africa fast bowling great Morne Morkel has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the Indian team, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Wednesday.

“Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed bowling coach of the senior India men's team,” Shah said.

The 39-year-old Morkel was new chief coach Gautam Gambhir's primary choice, having worked with him at Lucknow Super Giants.