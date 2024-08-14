back to top
    India
    India

    Morne Morkel appointed as India’s bowling coach

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Aug 14: Former South Africa fast bowling great Morne Morkel has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the Indian team, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Wednesday.
    “Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed bowling coach of the senior men's team,” Shah said.
    The 39-year-old Morkel was new chief coach Gautam Gambhir's primary choice, having worked with him at Lucknow Super Giants.

    Kashmir sees several Tiranga rallies ahead of I-Day
    J&K: Army Captain martyred, terrorist killed in ongoing Gunfight In J&K’s Doda
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

