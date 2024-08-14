J&K: Army Captain martyred, terrorist killed in ongoing Gunfight In J&K’s Doda

Jammu, Aug 14: An Army Captain was martyred and a terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing gunfight in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Army's White Knight Corps posted on X stating, “one #terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing operation.

One AK 47 has been recovered in addition to the M4 rifle.”

“Intermittent exchange of firing continues as the operations are ongoing,” said Army.

Earlier, Army said that all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme #sacrifice of #Braveheart Capt Deepak Singh who succumbed to his injuries.”

“WhiteKnightCorps offers deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” it posted on X.

In the morning, security Forces recovered one M4 rifle and other war like stores from the site of gunfight, underway with terrorists in the woods of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists on Tuesday evening in Assar area of Doda district.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by Indian Army and J&K Police was launched in Akar Forest near Patnitop,” White Knight Corps posted on X.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Javed Iqbal said that the operation is in progress and the further details will be shared accordingly.