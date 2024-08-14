back to top
    J&K | Man Dies After Hit By Stone During Scuffle In Poonch

    , Aug 14: A man died after being hit by a stone on head during a scuffle between two groups in Surankote Poonch, an official said.
    The official said that a scuffle erupted between two groups over some land dispute, during which the two sides pelted stones on each other.
    “During the course of time, a stone hit head of one Mohammad Sadiq, leaving him with critical injuries,” the official said, adding, “The injured person was evacuated from the site to SDH Surankote, however he succumbed en-route.”
    Confirming the incident, a police official said that they have registered a case into the matter for further investigations.

