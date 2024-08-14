back to top
    IndiaJ&K | Indian Army Colonel Manpreet Singh posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra for...
    IndiaJammu KashmirKashmir

    J&K | Indian Army Colonel Manpreet Singh posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra for sacrifice in Anantnag

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Aug 14: Indian Army's Colonel Manpreet Singh, who lost his life in a confrontation with terrorists in and 's Anantnag district last September, has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra on this Independence Day.
    Three Army personnel were honored with the Kirti Chakra in total, including Rifleman Ravi Kumar and Major M Naidu.
    Colonel Manpreet Singh was leading the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Battalion when he died and was only four months away from completing his tenure with the RR.
    A native of Bharonjian, a small village in near Chandigarh, Colonel Manpreet's family resided in DLF, New Chandigarh.
    He is survived by his wife, Jagmeet Grewal, an economics lecturer with the education department, and their two young children — a six-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter. Colonel Manpreet had served in the army for approximately 17 years. While his father, a former serviceman, had passed away, his mother was living with his children in New Chandigarh.

