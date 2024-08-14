Kashmir sees several Tiranga rallies ahead of I-Day

JAMMU, Aug 14: A festive spirit reigns in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day with several ‘Tiranga' rallies being organised and tricolour fluttering proudly from key buildings.

The rallies are being taken out in the valley under the Centre's ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, officials said.

One such rally was carried out by the Central Reserve Police Force on the road along the famous Dal Lake here Wednesday morning.

The rally, organised by the Srinagar Sector CRPF, commenced from the SKICC and concluded at Ghat No 13 on Boulevard Road, officials said.

The 3km Tiranga walkathon witnessed an enthusiastic participation from the force's members, including the Mahila personnel of all battalions of Srinagar Sector CRPF, they said.

The march was flagged off and led by IG Srinagar Sector CRPF Ajay Kumar Yadav.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) also organised a Tiranga bike rally in Batamaloo area of the city.

The rallies were also held in Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Shopian districts.

Famous historical places and monuments, including Martand Sun Temple in Mattan area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir, were illuminated with tricolour, officials said.

Security has been beefed up in the Kashmir valley to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations, with a multi-tier security net in place at the venue of the main function here which will be presided over by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.