Miseries of porter killed in Baramulla terror attack

Jammu Tawi, Oct 25: A relative of a civilian porter, who was killed in the Baramulla terror attack on Friday, called on the government to deliver justice to the family.

“He was his father at home, who is a cancer patient, and his mother is elderly. He has a 3-year-old child. Where will that 3-year-old go? The household lacks a source of income. His father spends Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 every month on medications and other necessities. I want to urge the government that justice is needed,” a relative of the deceased said.

The deceased civilian porter identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Choudhary was killed in a terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Baramulla on Thursday.

The family of the civilian porter, mourned his demise, at their residence in Nowshera, Baramulla, in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Visuals showed his relatives and his wife crying inconsolably.