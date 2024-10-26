Gulmarg Gondola ropeway reopens after brief closure

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: The Gulmarg Gondola ropeway service in the resort town in Baramulla district was restored after being temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure following the killings of four people, including two soldiers, in a terror attack, officials said on Friday.

Two soldiers and two Army porters were killed in the attack on Thursday while another porter and a soldier were injured. Terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force six kilometres from Gulmarg, a tourist hotspot.

The ropeway service has been restored after being shut for a few hours in the morning following Thursday's terror attack, the officials said.

The shutdown was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of tourists and staff, they added.

The gondola, known for attracting tourists year-round with stunning views and unique mountain experiences, resumed operations after security assessments and measures were completed, they further said.

The Gulmarg Gondola is the second longest and second highest cable car service in the world. A two-stage lift ferries people to and from the Kongdoori mountain, near the Apharwat peak at a height of 13,976 feet.

The first stage transfers from the Gulmarg resort at 8,694 feet to Kongdoori station in the bowl-shaped Kongdoori Valley. The second stage of the ropeway takes tourists and skiers to a height of 13,058 feet on the Kongdoori Mountain.