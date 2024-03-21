Microsoft appoints refugee son and AI pioneer Mustafa Suleyman as new head of AI division

In a significant leadership move, technology giant Microsoft has appointed British artificial intelligence pioneer Mustafa Suleyman as the new head of its AI division. The move puts all of Microsoft's consumer AI projects under Suleyman's direction for the first time. But who is Mustafa Suleyman and what path led him to this prestigious new role?

Suleyman comes from humble beginnings, born in London to a taxi driver father and nurse mother. Despite facing challenges, he excelled academically and gained entry to the prestigious University of Oxford to study philosophy and theology. However, he made the unconventional decision to leave his studies in the second year, driven by a passion to make a positive impact.

Still in his early twenties, Suleyman co-founded the Muslim Youth Helpline, a charity providing mental health support. He also advised the London mayor on human rights policy. Seeking to enact larger change, he turned to the field of artificial intelligence and co-founded Google's AI startup DeepMind in 2010. There, he spearheaded integration of AI across Google products and established ethical guidelines for the technology.

After exiting Google in 2022, Suleyman launched Inflection AI where he developed the conversational AI Pi and secured billion-dollar funding. His expertise and accomplishments in the field placed him on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's radar. In his new role, Suleyman will draw upon teams responsible for Microsoft products like AI assistant Copilot and search engine Bing to propel the company's consumer AI vision forward.

Suleyman's inspiring story shows that with determination and passion, one can rise from humble origins to leadership roles through choosing impact over easy paths. Under his direction, Microsoft's consumer AI is poised for an exciting new chapter with potential to influence millions globally.