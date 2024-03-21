Search
BusinessCongress Leaders Launch Scathing Attack on PM, Allege Efforts to Weaken Party...
Business

Congress Leaders Launch Scathing Attack on PM, Allege Efforts to Weaken Party Financially Ahead of Polls

By: Northlines

Date:

The top leadership of the Indian Congress launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alleging that there has been a “systematic effort” by his government to financially cripple the grand old party. In a rare joint press conference, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi accused the PM of taking targeted actions to drain the party's coffers and weaken it ahead of upcoming elections.

Sonia Gandhi, who convened the press meet said “A systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to financially undermine the Congress party.” She pointed out that while the ruling BJP collects massive funds through opaque electoral bonds, the accounts of the main opposition party are being frozen, denying it a level playing field.

Calling it an “assault on democracy”, Sonia said public donations collected by Congress are being forcibly taken away. However, she assured the party would give its best to campaign effectively despite the challenges posed. “This unprecedented situation affects not just the Congress but democratic principles of the nation,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge said it was dangerous to target a national party and demanded authorities ensure a fair battle during polls. Citing the Supreme Court calling electoral bonds “illegal”, Kharge said while BJP rakes in thousands of crores via this route, Congress accounts are mysteriously blocked. “Without funds, how can any party effectively contest elections? We appeal for a level playing field,” the Congress chief asserted.

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the Congress top brass has signalled open rebellion against the ruling dispensation's alleged ploys to undermine opposition voices. While the PM and BJP have dismissed the allegations, this story is sure to spark debates around perceived misuse of agencies for political ends and fair treatment of all parties. As polls approach, the war of words between the two biggest political forces seems set to intensify further.

Previous article
Microsoft appoints refugee son and AI pioneer Mustafa Suleyman as new head of AI division
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Inequality soaring, 1% population in India holds 40% wealth, finds study

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: An international study has pointed to extreme...

Mercedes-Benz to Recall More Than 100,000 Vehicles in the United States

Northlines Northlines -
Mercedes Benz will recall 116,020 vehicles due to an...

Zomato Delivery Fleet Segregation Plan Sparks Debate over India’s Complex Relationship with Food and Identity

Northlines Northlines -
Zomato's abrupt U-turn on plans to designate separate delivery...

Tata Sons to Offload Small 0.65% Stake in TCS for Nearly Rs. 9,400 Crore

Northlines Northlines -
Tata Sons, the holding company of prestigious conglomerate Tata...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Microsoft appoints refugee son and AI pioneer Mustafa Suleyman as new...

Apple secretly preparing to revolutionize AI on iPhone and beyond

OpenAI May Introduce Next-Gen Language Model GPT-5 This Summer