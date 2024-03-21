Congress Leaders Launch Scathing Attack on PM, Allege Efforts to Weaken Party Financially Ahead of Polls

The top leadership of the Indian National Congress launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alleging that there has been a “systematic effort” by his government to financially cripple the grand old party. In a rare joint press conference, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi accused the PM of taking targeted actions to drain the party's coffers and weaken it ahead of upcoming elections.

Sonia Gandhi, who convened the press meet said “A systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to financially undermine the Congress party.” She pointed out that while the ruling BJP collects massive funds through opaque electoral bonds, the accounts of the main opposition party are being frozen, denying it a level playing field.

Calling it an “assault on democracy”, Sonia said public donations collected by Congress are being forcibly taken away. However, she assured the party would give its best to campaign effectively despite the challenges posed. “This unprecedented situation affects not just the Congress but democratic principles of the nation,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge said it was dangerous to target a national party and demanded authorities ensure a fair battle during polls. Citing the Supreme Court calling electoral bonds “illegal”, Kharge said while BJP rakes in thousands of crores via this route, Congress accounts are mysteriously blocked. “Without funds, how can any party effectively contest elections? We appeal for a level playing field,” the Congress chief asserted.

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the Congress top brass has signalled open rebellion against the ruling dispensation's alleged ploys to undermine opposition voices. While the PM and BJP have dismissed the allegations, this story is sure to spark debates around perceived misuse of agencies for political ends and fair treatment of all parties. As polls approach, the war of words between the two biggest political forces seems set to intensify further.