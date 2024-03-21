Apple secretly preparing to revolutionize AI on iPhone and beyond

Ever since conversational AI assistants like ChatGPT took the world by storm, the chatter around tech companies has centered on who is leading the AI charge. Many believe Apple has fallen behind, failing to match competitors moving full steam into generative intelligence. But look closer and you'll see Cupertino has been crafting its approach all along.

While Siri may not match feature-rich assistants today, it set the stage for interacting with AI through voice years ago. Since then, Apple researchers have produced paper after paper advancing self-supervised learning and developing frameworks like Ajax to optimize language models for mobile. Major releases like the AI-ready M3 MacBook Air show Apple highlighting computational skills.

Behind closed doors, Apple is readying a transformation. Reports indicate it is adapting massive models for ultra-low power devices through techniques such as “LLM in a flash.” Apple also developed multimodal systems that unify text, images and more through projects like Ferret. Rather than loosely promote each step, Apple's hallmark has been polished execution – the innovative AI experiences may arrive without fanfare.

Partnerships with trillion-dollar firms raises questions, but also hints Apple's ambitions outpace current capabilities. By focusing internally first, it ensures consumer comfort with privacy and responsiveness remains paramount as AI grows increasingly generative and transformative. While loud clamoring fills headlines, Apple stays focused on infusing its ecosystem with intelligence suited for the next era. The revolution is coming – and it may surprise when we realize Apple has been quietly architecting it all along.