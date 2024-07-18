back to top
    Meta launches Meta Verified Subscription for Businesses in India
    India

    Meta launches Meta Verified Subscription for Businesses in India

    New Delhi: Meta has now introduced Meta Verified subscription plans for businesses on Facebook and Instagram in . The company introduced Meta Verified for businesses last year beginning with a small test to learn how Meta can offer the most valuable subscription toolkit to help businesses achieve their goals on its apps. Earlier this year, Meta also announced the expansion of the initial test from one subscription plan to four, and last month the company followed it up with the launch of Meta Verified for businesses on WhatsApp, announced during its Conversations Conference.

    The expanded Meta Verified offering on Facebook and Instagram includes the verified badge along with enhanced account support, impersonation protection, and additional features to support discovery and connection. Together these features give businesses an opportunity to grow and support a wider variety of business needs and activities on Meta apps.

    Meta's enhanced offerings are based on feedback from businesses as well as market since the company started the test last year. Business owners have told Meta that they value the ability to get verified because it helps provide credibility and gives customers more confidence to engage with them. In fact, the verified badge continues to be one of the top reported reasons for subscribing to Meta Verified.

    All plans offer a foundational toolkit of the verified badge, account support and impersonation protection, and then each plan builds on it by offering additional features to support businesses keeping in mind where they are in their journey on Meta apps. The value of benefits across the four plans could vary depending on the businesses' specific goals and activity on Meta apps.

    Meta Verified plans for businesses start at as little as INR 639 for a single app per month and go up to INR 21,000, which is an introductory discounted rate for two apps per month.

     

     

