    Indian FinTech industry projected to reach $420 bn by 2029

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Corresspondent

    NEW DELHI: The Indian fintech industry is estimated to be around USD 110 billion in 2024 and its projected to reach about USD 420 billion by 2029, Ajay Kumar Choudhary, Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director, Payments Corporation of , said.

    The sector, he said, is expected to continue to grow due to factors like favourable policies of the government.

    The government's push towards a digital , coupled with a young and tech-savvy population, is likely to propel the fintech sector to new heights, he added.

    “As of 2024, Indian FinTech Industry is estimated to be around USD 110 billion and by 2029, it is projected to reach an impressive number of around 420 billion at a cumulative annual growth rate of 31 per cent,” industry chamber Assocham said in a statement, quoting Choudhary.

    It said the advent of the fintech ecosystem, driven by -linked innovation, has revolutionised traditional financial services and led to improvement in the efficiency of delivery of financial products and services.

     

     

     

    Meta launches Meta Verified Subscription for Businesses in India
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

