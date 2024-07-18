Playing badminton, riding luxury boats, and attending weddings: How Lalu Prasad Yadav, out on bail on ‘medical grounds’, is making a mockery of judiciary

By Paurush Gupta

Ever since Lalu Prasad Yadav has been out on bail citing “medical grounds”, he has been campaigning for elections, playing badminton, and most recently, attending Anant Ambani's wedding in Mumbai.

On Friday (12th July), several I.N.D.I. alliance leaders including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray among others, attended the wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant who is the CEO of Encore Healthcare.

Ironically, the I.N.D.I. Alliance leaders attended the Ambani family's wedding function despite accusing him and other top industrialists of colluding with the Modi government and indulging in corrupt practices and so-called ‘crony capitalism'.

Strikingly, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family were also among the prominent leaders on the guest list. Earlier on Friday, out on bail convicted politician Lalu Yadav along with his family members travelled from Patna to attend the Ambani family's wedding function in Mumbai. The RJD Chief was accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav, daughter Misa Bharti and others.

While the I.N.D.I. alliance leaders received flakes for their hypocritical stand vis-a-vis their allegations of wrongdoings against top Industrialists including Mukesh Ambani and attending his family's celebrations, Lalu Yadav's presence at the function stands out as he is currently out on bail under the guise of his ‘ill health'.

Notably, Lalu Yadav was convicted in the fodder scam and he is also an accused in the Land-for-jobs scam. The central agencies including the Enforcement Directorate are probing a money laundering case against Lalu Yadav and others for seeking land parcels in lieu of giving jobs.

Last year in October, a Delhi court granted him bail in the CBI case in the land-for-jobs scam. Over the years, the RJD Chief has received relief from the courts on “medical grounds' Incidentally, on the grounds of his poor health, he was allowed to go abroad despite serious corruption charges. However, the Central agencies had, on multiple occasions, asserted before the court that he was exploiting the legal system and opposed his plea on ‘medical grounds' stating that he would likely use bail on medical grounds for political purposes. In fact, on many occasions, he is accused of exploiting bail received on grounds of ill health for recreational activities.

Incidentally, on multiple occasions, he was caught on camera playing Badminton, riding luxury boats, attending highly intense election campaigning rallies and I.N.D.I. Alliance meetings as well as attending weddings as in the recent case, contrary to the claims of his “poor health” because of which he was granted bail.

Conspicuously, Lalu Yadav, who is out on bail on ‘medical grounds' despite conviction, has been alleging that the country is going through an “undeclared emergency”. According to him, this period is far worse than the Emergency imposed by then-PM Indira Gandhi in 1975.

The convicted leader who is accused of exploiting the legal system in the name of liberal bail conditions, cited the incineration of a few political leaders who, incidentally, have spent time behind bars following the due process of law and under the supervision of courts. According to him, the incarceration of a few political leaders during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure is far worse than Indira Gandhi's Emergency when opposition leaders were jailed en masse. Not only were they not allowed to go through the liberal judicial system that the likes of Lalu Yadav currently enjoy, but also their Fundamental rights were trampled.

Nonetheless, it is pertinent to note that politicians worldwide have been excelling in the trait of deflecting concerns about their perceived or visible ailments while being in active politics – barring the stellar example of Japan's PM Shinzo Abe, who resigned over health concerns. However, health issues often catch up with them once they face legal troubles, and Lalu Prasad Yadav's videos of attending intense political rallies/meetings, attending out-of-town functions, vacations, and doing high-energy exercise like playing badminton expose the farce of an argument of “extremely poor health” that warrants to avoid or do travesty with justice in corruption cases.