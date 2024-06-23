back to top
Search
IndiaMayawati declares nephew Akash as her heir again
India

Mayawati declares nephew Akash as her heir again

By: Northlines

Date:

agencies

NEW DELHI:  Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday declared nephew Akash Anand her successor and made him the party's coordinator, reversing her own previous decision.

In the middle of the on May 7, she had termed Akash Anand immature and relieved him of the party post.

After a national-level meeting at the BSP state office in Lucknow on Sunday, the party in a statement said it was handing Akash Anand his former responsibilities back.

“BSP's national president Mayawati has once again given Akash Anand a chance to work in the party with full maturity. He will continue to hold all his posts in the party as before. That is, he will remain Mayawati's only successor along with being the party's national coordinator,” the statement read. Mayawati, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said she is hopeful her nephew will emerge as a “mature” leader.

“I am hopeful about him (Akash Anand) that now he will definitely emerge as a fully mature leader at every level in the interest of his party and movement. The people of the party will also now encourage him by giving him more respect and honour than before. So that now he can live up to all my expectations in the future,” she said in a statement. The BSP chief had announced Akash Anand as her “successor” in December last year. She revoked her decision after the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The former chief minister had then said that she had taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement till Anand attained “full maturity”.

Akash Anand was booked in a case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct for allegedly using “objectionable” language in an election rally in Sitapur. First session of 18th LS from Monday; Speaker's election on Wednesday

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha beginning Monday will see oath-taking by newly elected members followed by the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker on June 26 and President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses on June 27.

Previous article
Kejri moves SC against HC stay on bail in ED case
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kejri moves SC against HC stay on bail in ED case

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved...

CBI team probing UGC-NET case attacked in Bihar

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies A CBI team probing alleged irregularities in the conduct...

FIR registered against fashion designer for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ with yoga at Golden Temple

Northlines Northlines -
AMRITSAR:  The Punjab Police has booked a fashion designer...

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana: Atishi

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI: Delhi is not getting its share of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kejri moves SC against HC stay on bail in ED case

CBI team probing UGC-NET case attacked in Bihar

FIR registered against fashion designer for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ with yoga...