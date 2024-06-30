back to top
Search
IndiaMassive Avalanche Hits Gandhi Sarovar Near Kedarnath Dham; No Casualty
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Massive Avalanche Hits Gandhi Sarovar Near Kedarnath Dham; No Casualty

By: Northlines

Date:

Rudraprayag, Jun 30: A massive avalanche hit the Gandhi Sarovar located four kilometres above the Kedarnath Dham here early Sunday morning.
This avalanche that occurred near the Chorabari glacier fell into the valley in the same area but there was no loss of life or property.

 

Devotees who went to visit the Kedarnath temple this morning captured the natural phenomenon, which occurred around 5 am, on their mobile phones.
A huge cloud of snow was seen sliding down with speed and stopped after falling into a deep ravine. The avalanche occurred in the upper region of the Gandhi Sarovar in Chorabari glacier, below the snow-covered Meru-Sumeru mountain range located at the upper end of Kedarnath valley.
Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said there was no loss of life or property due to the avalanche.
The entire area, including the Kedarnath valley, is safe, Rajwar said.
Gopal Singh Rauthan, an employee of Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation, was present in the temple when the avalanche occurred.
There was a lot of curiosity among the devotees who saw this natural phenomenon for about five minutes. Another avalanche occurred in the Chorabari glacier on June 8, Rauthan said.
In 2022, three avalanches hit the area in the months of September and October. Five such incidents of avalanches were reported in the Chorabari glacier in May and June 2023. Following this, scientists from the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing and the Wadia Institute took stock of the entire situation by conducting terrestrial and aerial surveys of the area.
The team of scientists had then described these incidents as “normal” in the Himalayan region, but they had emphasised on improving security in the Kedarnath Dham area.

Previous article
Centre’s Game-Changing Move: Smart Cities Mission Stays Strong Till 2025
Next article
10 Days’ Summer Vacations In Schools DSEK Announces
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

10 Days’ Summer Vacations In Schools DSEK Announces

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, June 30: The Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK)...

Centre’s Game-Changing Move: Smart Cities Mission Stays Strong Till 2025

Northlines Northlines -
HYDERABAD, June 30: Responding positively to the appeal made...

Security forces swoop in for intense Baramulla operation

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 30: Security forces on Sunday launched a...

Gen Upendra Dwivedi Becomes Chief Of 1.3 Million-Strong Army

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 30: Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

10 Days’ Summer Vacations In Schools DSEK Announces

Centre’s Game-Changing Move: Smart Cities Mission Stays Strong Till 2025

Security forces swoop in for intense Baramulla operation