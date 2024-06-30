back to top
Search
IndiaCentre's Game-Changing Move: Smart Cities Mission Stays Strong Till 2025
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Centre’s Game-Changing Move: Smart Cities Mission Stays Strong Till 2025

By: Northlines

Date:

HYDERABAD, June 30: Responding positively to the appeal made by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently, the Central government has extended the Smart Cities Mission till March 2025.

 

A press release from the CMO said during his recent visit to the capital, Reddy met Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and requested him to extend the deadline for Smart City Mission till June, 2025.
“In the larger interests of the public, CM Revanth Reddy pleaded with the Central government for the extension of the Smart City Mission until the works are completed.
In a positive response, the Union government wrote a to the states on Saturday extending the Smart City Mission till March 31, 2025,” the release said.
The Centre has earlier set the target of the completion of the Smart City mission by June-end.
Several works have been taken up in Warangal and Karimnagar under Smart Cities Mission in the state. As many as 45 works have already been completed in Warangal while another 66 at the cost of Rs 518 crore are under progress.
In Karimnagar, 25 works were completed and another 22 works costing Rs 287 crore are in progress, the release said adding the CM has informed the status of the works to the Union Minister.
The official letter from the Centre clarified that the approved works will be continued and no new works will be sanctioned. The funds for ongoing works will be released on a first come, first served basis till September this year. The Centre suggested completing the works at the earliest, it added.

Previous article
Security forces swoop in for intense Baramulla operation
Next article
Massive Avalanche Hits Gandhi Sarovar Near Kedarnath Dham; No Casualty
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

10 Days’ Summer Vacations In Schools DSEK Announces

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, June 30: The Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK)...

Massive Avalanche Hits Gandhi Sarovar Near Kedarnath Dham; No Casualty

Northlines Northlines -
Rudraprayag, Jun 30: A massive avalanche hit the Gandhi...

Security forces swoop in for intense Baramulla operation

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 30: Security forces on Sunday launched a...

Gen Upendra Dwivedi Becomes Chief Of 1.3 Million-Strong Army

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 30: Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

10 Days’ Summer Vacations In Schools DSEK Announces

Massive Avalanche Hits Gandhi Sarovar Near Kedarnath Dham; No Casualty

Security forces swoop in for intense Baramulla operation