10 Days’ Summer Vacations In Schools DSEK Announces

SRINAGAR, June 30: The Director School EducationKashmir (DSEK) has announced 10 days' summer vacations in Government and private schools upto Higher Secondary Schools in the Kashmir Division. As per an order, the vacations begin on July 8 and end on July 17.
New Delhi, Jun 30: Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who has...
thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.