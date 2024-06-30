back to top
Jammu Kashmir10 Days’ Summer Vacations In Schools DSEK Announces
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

10 Days’ Summer Vacations In Schools DSEK Announces

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, June 30: The Director School (DSEK) has announced 10 days' summer vacations in Government and private schools upto Higher Secondary Schools in the Kashmir Division. As per an order, the vacations begin on July 8 and end on July 17.

