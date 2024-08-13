back to top
    Business
Maruti Suzuki Starts Exporting Made-in-India SUV Fronx to Japan
    Business

    Maruti Suzuki Starts Exporting Made-in-India SUV Fronx to Japan

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    This move marks the debut of Maruti Suzuki's first SUV in the Japanese market, embodying the ethos of the 'Make in India' initiative.

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited, has officially launched the export of its acclaimed ‘Made-in-India' SUV, the Fronx, to Japan.

    This move marks the debut of Maruti Suzuki's first SUV in the Japanese market, embodying the ethos of the ‘Make in India' initiative and celebrating a milestone in India's manufacturing prowess.

    The inaugural shipment of over 1,600 Fronx SUVs departed from Pipavav Port in Gujarat, destined for Japan. This marks a moment for Maruti Suzuki, as the Fronx becomes the second vehicle from the company to be exported to Japan, following the Baleno, which was introduced in 2016. The SUV is slated for launch in Japan this autumn, under Suzuki Motor Corporation, Maruti Suzuki's parent company.

    The Fronx is exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's state-of-the- facility in Gujarat. This export initiative underscores India's growing manufacturing capabilities and its expanding global footprint.

    Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, expressed pride in this achievement and said, “I am proud to share that our ‘Made-in-India' Fronx will soon be seen on the roads in Japan. Japan is one of the most quality conscious and advanced automobile markets in the .”

    He added, “Our export to Japan is a testament of Maruti Suzuki's capability to manufacture world-class vehicles that exemplify cutting-edge , exceptional performance, internationally recognized safety, and quality standards. It underscores our strong commitment to excellence. The Fronx embodies the best of engineering, design finesse and is a beacon of Indian auto manufacturing excellence. I am confident that it will be received well by Japanese customers.”

    In the fiscal year 2023-24, the company exported over 2.8 lakh units to more than 100 countries, holding a commanding 42 per cent share in the country's passenger vehicle exports.

    The company achieved a record-breaking export figure of 70,560 units in Q1 FY 2024-25, marking the highest-ever Q1 export performance in its history.

    Chinese Badminton Star He Bing Jiao Announces Retirement After Historic Paris Olympics Campaign
    Kriti Sanon’s Latest Chic Outfits Show That Androgynous Fashion Is the Ultimate Cool-Girl Trend—Watch Now
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

