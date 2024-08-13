back to top
    Kriti Sanon's Latest Chic Outfits Show That Androgynous Fashion Is the Ultimate...
    Life Style

    Kriti Sanon’s Latest Chic Outfits Show That Androgynous Fashion Is the Ultimate Cool-Girl Trend—Watch Now

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Kriti Sanon is nailing the cool-girl vibe with her latest androgynous fashion choices. From sharp suits to sleek styles, she's redefining trends. Check .

    Kriti Sanon is absolutely killing it right now. The diva is in her full-on glam era, showing off her incredible fashion sense with one jaw-dropping look after another. She's a total fashion queen who can nail any outfit with perfection. Just a few days ago, she had everyone swooning over her chic vacation vibes, and now she's here to show us how to ace androgynous dressing like a boss. From a sharp shirt to a sleek pantsuit, Kriti has been serving up some seriously stylish looks, proving she's the fashion icon we all need. Let's dive into her latest outfit and steal some style inspo from the diva.

    Kriti Sanon rocks androgynous fashion

    On Monday, Kriti Sanon treated her fans to a sweet surprise on Instagram, dropping a series of stunning pictures with the caption, “A N D R O G Y N O U S.” The photos quickly went viral, racking up tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers who couldn't get enough of her chic style. In the video, Kriti effortlessly poses in a series of androgynous outfits, perfectly blending feminine and masculine vibes. Her followers were all over the look, and it's easy to see why!

    Decoding Kriti's stunning looks

    Kriti's first look is a total stunner, featuring a crisp white shirt, a black tie, and belted trousers. She topped it off with a chic brown leather jacket, adding a stylish twist to the classic combo. Her second look is equally fab—she rocked an oversized striped shirt layered with a denim jacket and loose pants, radiating effortless sass. For the third look, Kriti went for a three-piece pantsuit: a navy blue waistcoat with striking white stripes, a matching blazer, and trousers. With a white rose embellishment on the side and a classic white shirt and tie underneath, she showed us exactly how to slay gender-neutral fashion like a pro.

    Kriti's makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes that made her eyes pop. Her darkened brows, blushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter added a radiant touch, while her contoured cheekbones and nude lipstick perfectly complemented the look. Her hair was styled in messy waves, tied back with a few loose strands left to frame her face, adding the final touch to her stunning look.

     

    Maruti Suzuki Starts Exporting Made-in-India SUV Fronx to Japan
    Major Fintech Startup Shuts Down After Failing To Secure Needed Funding
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

