One of China's most successful shuttlers, He Bing Jiao, has announced her retirement from international competition. The 27-year old leaves the sport after achieving the pinnacle of her career by winning a silver medal at the recent Paris Olympics.

Bing Jiao has been one of the faces of Chinese badminton for over a decade, consistently ranking among the top players in the world in women's singles. She burst onto the scene as a junior, clinching gold at the 2014 Youth Olympics in her home city of Nanjing. Over the following years, Bing Jiao racked up an impressive resume, capturing 27 singles titles and representing China at multiple Sudirman Cups and Uber Cups, helping her nation claim numerous gold medals in international team events.

Her individual success culminated this summer in France. Seeded fourth, Bing Jiao cruised through the earlier rounds in Paris before knocking out Indian star P.V. Sindhu and countrywoman Chen Yu Fei to reach the semifinals. There, she benefited from an injury retirement against Carolina Marin but didn't waste the opportunity, battling past the Spaniard to guarantee herself at least a silver. In the final, Bing Jiao fought valiantly but ultimately fell short against world number one An Se Young of South Korea.

Despite the defeat, Bing Jiao won widespread praise for her spirit and sportsmanship in Paris. On the podium, she donned the flag of Spain in tribute to the injured Marin, capturing hearts around the badminton world. It was a touching gesture that symbolized the respect she has earned during a career which saw over 460 matches played at the highest level.

With a 336-125 career singles record and more medals than she could count, Bing Jiao feels it's the perfect time to hang up her racquet. Chinese fans will undoubtedly miss one of their greatest players, but she leaves the sport an Olympic silver medalist and national hero, having represented her country with distinction for over a decade.