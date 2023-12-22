Man dies in police custody in Jammu outskirts

Jammu Tawi, Dec 22: A 35-yr-old man on Friday died under mysterious circumstances in police custody in Jourian area of Akhnoor here in the city outskirts.

Police said that a man identified as Sushil Kumar, resident of Garhi, Jourion, died under suspicious circumstances in police custody at Police Post Jourian.

The body has been sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu for post-mortem while the matter is being investigated, police said.

The family and relatives of the deceased however, staged a protest and demanded severe action against the police officials at Police Station. They accused the police for third degree torture to Sushil in custody that caused his death.