Malaika Arora talks idea of love, relationships and dealing with challenges

Malaika Arora opens up on the notion of true love amid rumoured split from long-time partner Arjun Kapoor

In a recent interview, celebrated Bollywood actress and reality TV star Malaika Arora spoke candidly about her views on love, relationships and persevering through challenges on the personal front. While rumours of a breakup with her partner of several years, actor Arjun Kapoor, have been making headlines, Malaika reiterated her romantic nature but also her pragmatic side when it comes to matters of the heart.

The 48-year-old star stated that she is an incurable romantic at her core, always rooting for the victory of true love. “I will keep fighting for what I believe in, which is the power of real affection and commitment,” she remarked. However, she acknowledged that her perception of relationships has evolved with life experiences. Malaika realized with time that fairytales depicting ‘happily ever after' endings do not always translate in reality, where dynamics can change unexpectedly.

Despite that dose of realism, Malaika holds on to some hope. “I stay optimistic that genuine bonds can withstand tests but you also must be prepared to accept disappointments”, she said frankly. The diva also opened up about coping with unfavorable online comments during her time in the limelight. She mentioned developing a ‘protective shield' to avoid internalizing negativity but also not engaging anonymously.

With trademark honesty and wisdom, Malaika Arora's message stresses pursuing true connections while respecting life's fluidity. It proves her ability to balance ambition and ideals with vulnerabilities in a thought-provoking light.