Film review of Tahira Kashyap’s directorial debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’

‘Sharmajee Ki Beti' movie takes a lighthearted look at the everyday lives of women

Tahira Kashyap makes her directorial debut with the film “Sharmajee Ki Beti”, focusing on the bonds between three generations of women – teenager Shruti, her mother Jyoti and grandmother Kiran, as well as Shruti's best friend Gurveen. The movie delivers an entertaining and relatable perspective on the everyday issues faced by these women, from periods and sexuality to careers and relationships.

At the center of the story is Shruti, played vibrantly by Vanshika Taparia. She expresses her teenage frustrations with maturity as she awaits her first period. The film tackles this sensitive topic with honesty and humor. Shruti's confidante Gurveen, portrayed authentically by Arista Mehta, also explores her feelings of attraction at a pivotal age.

Their mothers Kiran and Jyoti, portrayed sympathetically by Divya Dutta and Sakshi Tanwar, each deal with their own challenges. Kiran finds her footing after relocating for her husband's job, while career-driven Jyoti balances professional success with family responsibilities. The film acknowledges the self-worth women derive from pursuits outside the home.

Saiyami Kher also delivers a compelling performance as aspiring cricketer Tanvi, determined to follow her dreams despite doubters. Her evolving romance realistically shows the need for mutually supportive relationships.

Overall, Kashyap's gentle direction shines the spotlight on the inner lives of her lively characters. While some scenes follow predictable arcs, the heartfelt dialogue and grounded tone leave the audience with a renewed appreciation for the diversity of women's journeys. With its focus on authentic female experiences, “Sharmajee Ki Beti” offers casual entertainment alongside nuanced social commentary.