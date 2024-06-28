Malaika Arora opens up on navigating co-parenting with ex Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora opens up about co-parenting journey with ex-Arbaaz Khan

In a recent interview, Bollywood star Malaika Arora got candid about navigating co-parenting with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and finding the right approach for their son Arhaan. The former couple, who were married for 19 years, have faced their fair share of challenges in co-raising their 21-year old son after splitting in 2017.

In her words, “The initial days of co-parenting post separation were tricky as one would expect. But with time and effort, Arbaaz and I have developed a great system that works well for Arhaan”. She highlights how both parents prioritized putting their child's well-being above all else. Their mature handling of the situation ensured their son did not feel adversely impacted by their divorce.

Malaika considers it important that her son views her as a friend and confidant. Her relaxed yet responsible approach aims for Arhaan to feel empowered in sharing anything without inhibitions. Cultivating open communication lines from a young age has also helped her son with his cousins.

The diva appreciates that her son has grown up imbibing virtues of respect and independence. She wishes to see him standing on his own feet someday without relying on privileges. Both parents have consistently emphasized his need to carve an identity through self-effort rather than influence. Their balanced parenting philosophy aims to develop well-rounded individuals.

After finding love in each other's company two decades ago, Malaika and Arbaaz's marriage ended in 2017. Since then, they have maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship focused solely on their son's wellbeing and growth.