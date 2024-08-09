back to top
    India
    India

    Make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' A memorable mass movement: PM Modi

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to make “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign a memorable mass movement.

    He also replaced his profile picture with the flag and urged them to do the same.
    Modi said on X, “As this year's Independence Day approaches, let's again make Har Ghar Tiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on harghartiranga.com.”

    People are encouraged to display the national flag at their homes and other establishments during the run up to the Independence Day on August 15 as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.

    The ruling BJP rallies its members across the country to make the campaign a success. (Agencies)

