back to top
Search
    Amarnath YatraAnother Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Yatra
    Amarnath YatraJammuJammu Kashmir

    Another Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Yatra

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 9: A fresh batch of over 390 pilgrims left for the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Himalayas on Friday, officials said.
    The 42nd batch of 398 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp at 3.26 am in a convoy of 14 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police, they said.
    All the pilgrims have opted for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.
    Over five lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the shrine so far this year.
    The yatra commenced on June 29 and is scheduled to conclude on August 19.
    Meanwhile, 730 pilgrims also left for the ancient temple of Budha Amarnath in Poonch border district this morning.
    The yatra began on August 7 and will conclude on August 20.  (Agencies)

    Previous article
    Silver For ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj; Pakistan’s Nadeem Smashes Olympic Record For Gold
    Next article
    Make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ A memorable mass movement: PM Modi
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ A memorable mass movement: PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    Silver For ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj; Pakistan’s Nadeem Smashes Olympic Record For Gold

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris, Aug 9: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra became the...

    Instability in our neighbourhood is ‘Cause Of Concern’, says CDS Anil Chauhan

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: The proxy war by Pakistan in  Jammu...

    AMRUT 2.0: CS led UTLSC accords Admin Approval to WSS worth Rs 312.89 cr for towns of J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 8: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo Thursday held...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ A memorable mass movement: PM Modi

    Silver For ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj; Pakistan’s Nadeem Smashes Olympic Record For...

    Instability in our neighbourhood is ‘Cause Of Concern’, says CDS Anil...