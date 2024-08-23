Maiden National Space Day envisions future course of action that is needed in Space Sector: ISRO Chief Somanath

New Delhi, Aug 23: On the occasion of the first National Space Day, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said that this day envisions the future course of action that is needed in the space sector.

President Droupadi Murmu, along with Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and ISRO Chairman S Somanath attended an exhibition to showcase space technologies and achievements at Bharat Mandapam on the occasion of the maiden National Space Day on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu distributed prizes to the winners of ISRO's Robotics Challenge and Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon on the occasion.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, “Last year we successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission. We never imagined the impact that is going to create out of this accomplishment. And it is when the Prime Minister of India visited us in the control centre after a few days, and he declared 23rd August as National Space Day and declared the landing site i.e. Chandrayaan-3 as Shiva Shakti point…”

He further said that this year, National Space Day is being celebrated all across the length and breadth of this country, with the participation of departments, ministries, educational institutions, science organisations, NGOs, and the general public.

“There is a lot of energy and enthusiasm. We have culminated the entire celebration with the presence of our President of India on National Space Day, the very first National Space Day, celebrating the inspirational journey that we had in the Chandrayaan-3 and also envisioning the future course of action that we need to take in the space sector, especially the journey in the Amrit Kaal. And I wish to thank the Prime Minister of India for the motivation, and vision that he has given to all of us for creating the next space mission for our country,” he said.

S Somnath thanked President Droupadi Murmu for taking a keen interest in space activities.

“Today, we have the fortune to have our honourable President with us to inaugurate the maiden National Space Day. I remember that she has taken a keen interest in space activities and also invited me to the Rashtrapati Bhavan once to start the talk programme for the very first time,” he added.

The ISRO chairman also thanked Union Minister Jitendra Singh for being a pillar of support to everyone in the Department of Space.

“He has a keen interest in the space sector. We hope that the first National Space Day will create an engaging day and to access what is lying ahead, how to create a vibrant space eco-system in this country,” he added.

India is celebrating its first-ever National Space Day on Friday on the theme “Touching Lives While Touching the Moon: India's Space Saga”.

On August 23, 2023, India achieved a historic milestone when the Chandrayaan-3 lander completed a soft landing on the moon. This remarkable accomplishment made India the 4th country to accomplish this feat and the 1st to land on the lunar South Pole. In recognition of this achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared August 23 as National Space Day.