Improved Reservoir levels across India, but Northern Region faces lower-than-normal level: CWC

NEW DELHI, Aug 23: The overall water-storage levels across the country's major reservoirs have improved significantly compared to last year but certain areas, particularly in the northern region, are facing lower-than-normal storage levels, which could impact water availability in the coming months, according to official data.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has released its latest report on the live storage status of 155 reservoirs across India, revealing that the overall water-storage levels have improved significantly compared to last year.

According to the bulletin released on Friday, the live storage available in these reservoirs is 130.800 billion cubic metres (BCM), which is 72 per cent of the total live storage capacity.

This marks a notable increase from the 114.657 BCM recorded during the same period last year, indicating that the current storage is 114 per cent of last year's level and 112 per cent of the average storage over the last 10 years.

The report highlights regional variations in water-storage levels, with some areas experiencing better storage than others. In the northern region, which includes Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan, the storage levels are below normal, with reservoirs holding only 53 per cent of their capacity.

This is a significant drop from the 84 per cent recorded last year.

Conversely, the southern region, covering states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, shows a more positive trend, with reservoirs at 80 per cent capacity, a substantial improvement from the 52 per cent recorded during the corresponding period last year.

The eastern region, comprising states such as Assam, West Bengal and Bihar, also reported an increase in the water-storage levels. The reservoirs in this region are currently at 60 per cent capacity, a marked improvement from the 43 per cent recorded last year.

Similarly, the western region, which includes Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, has seen an increase in the storage levels, with reservoirs now at 74 per cent capacity, up from 69 per cent last year.

In the central region, which includes Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the reservoirs are currently holding 76 per cent of their total capacity, reflecting a moderate improvement from the 73 per cent recorded during the same period last year.

This region's storage is also higher than the 10-year average, which stood at 68 per cent.

The CWC report concludes that the overall storage position across the country is better than both last year and the 10-year average, which is a positive sign for water availability in various sectors, including agriculture, hydroelectric power generation and drinking water supply.