    India

    Govt has taken series of futuristic decisions relating to space sector: PM Modi

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Aug 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the first Space Day, and said his government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and will do even more in the times to come.

    Modi had announced the celebration of the National Space Day last year following 's success in landing its first spacecraft on the moon on this day with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

    He said on X, “Greetings to everyone on the first National Space Day. We recall with great pride our nation's achievements in the space sector. It is also a day to laud the contributions of our space scientists.”

    “Our Government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and we will do even more in the times to come,” he added.

