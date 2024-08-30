Maharashtra opposition starts agitation against CMover Shivaji statue collapse

The political temperature is soaring high in state of Maharashtra after the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurga, Leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance have announced a protest march on September 1. The leaders, including, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, will carry out the march from Hutatma Chowk to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue near the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Meanwhile both the party workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and supporters of BJP leader Narayan Rane clashed on August 28 when the two sides reached the site of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue which collapsed in Sindhudurg district. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray strongly criticised the administration for rushing with the statue's sub standard construction, and prioritising electoral gains over quality of work and described the collapse as a grave insult to Shivaji Maharaj.